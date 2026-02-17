Brothers Sisters Of Our Military Adventures

Hosted by

Brothers Sisters Of Our Military Adventures

About this event

Big Bass & Heroes Fishing Tournament

Lake Meredith

Texas, USA

Single Entry Fee
$150

Enjoy full access to the full tournament.





Team Registration (2 Person)
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

You and your team mate enjoy full access to the tournament.

Medal of Honor Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Official Event Sponsor with 3'X4' banner displayed at event,4 Team entries with T-Shirts, Logo on social media advertising, logo in beginning and end of official tournament video highlights.

Distinguished Service Cross Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo displayed event, 2 team entries with T-Shirts, Media Advertising, logo the end of our official tournament video highlights.

Silver Star Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

1 Team Entry with T-Shirts, listed on large sponsors banners, media advertising.

Bronze Star Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

1 Veteran Team entry with T-Shirts, listed on large sponsors banners, media advertising.

Patriot Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Veteran or First Responder team entry sponsor, listed on large sponsor's banner.

Add a donation for Brothers Sisters Of Our Military Adventures

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!