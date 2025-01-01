Buies Creek Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary

Buies Creek Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary

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Our mission

The Buies Creek Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary supports local firefighters through fundraising efforts, enhancing community safety and welfare. Their initiatives, like the leather helmet raffle, raise vital funds for fire department resources.
More ways to support us
BCFD Ladies Auxiliary Cairns Leather Helmet Raffle
Raffle
BCFD Ladies Auxiliary Cairns Leather Helmet Raffle
🔥 Leather Helmet Raffle – Support Buies Creek Fire Ladies Auxiliary Fundraiser! 🔥Enter for your chance to win a premium MSA Cairns N6A Houston Leather Traditional Structural Helmet complete with a brass eagle and standard padding— Winner gets to customize the color of your choice. 🎟️ Tickets are $20 each🎯 Only 300 tickets available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!⏱️Don’t wait—secure your entry while tickets last. The winning name will be drawn as soon as the final ticket is sold.Thank you for supporting the Buies Creek Ladies Auxiliary and the Buies Creek Fire Department!🚒
View raffle

Contact information

[email protected]
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