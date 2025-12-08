BCFD Ladies Auxiliary Cairns Leather Helmet Raffle

Enter for your chance to win a premium MSA Cairns N6A Houston Leather Traditional Structural Helmet, complete with a brass eagle and standard padding—customized in the color of your choice.



🎟️ Tickets are $20 each

🎯 Only 300 tickets available — once they’re gone, they’re gone!



Don’t wait—secure your entry while tickets last. The winning name will be drawn as soon as the final ticket is sold.





Thank you for supporting the Buies Creek Ladies Auxiliary and the Buies Creek Fire Department!