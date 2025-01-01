Cars 4 Allison Inc.
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Cars 4 Allison Inc.

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Cars 4 Allison Inc.

Our mission

Cars 4 Allison Inc. supports families battling childhood cancer by providing essential resources and assistance. Through fundraising events like raffles, they aim to alleviate financial burdens and bring hope to those in need.
Events
Events
Cars 4 Allison 2026
Event
Cars 4 Allison 2026
Sep 19, 11:00 AM - Sep 20, 6:00 PM CDT
18985 AL-68, Crossville, AL 35962, USA
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More ways to support us
Cars 4 Allison Inc.'s Annual Raffle 2026
Raffle
Cars 4 Allison Inc.'s Annual Raffle 2026
Enter Cars 4 Allison Inc.'s We’re kicking off a $100 GAS CARD GIVEAWAY to support families battling childhood cancer through Cars 4 Allison. 🎟️ $5 = 1 entry🎟️ $10 = 3 entriesOur goal is $500Once we hit it, we will go LIVE and draw the winner. *BONUS: The more we raise, the bigger it gets*$750 = Prize increases to $150 gas card💰 $1,000 = We add a SECOND winner. Every single entry helps us continue supporting families who truly need it. You’re not just entering to win you’re making a real difference.
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Cars 4 Allison 100 program
Donation
Cars 4 Allison 100 program
$110 of $1,000 goal
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Cars 4 Allison Inc.'s Event Sponsors
Membership
Cars 4 Allison Inc.'s Event Sponsors
Cars 4 Allison is a registered 501(c)3 non profit organization. We are a community-driven car show created to support families whose children are battling childhood cancer. When a child receives a cancer diagnosis, families often face overwhelming emotional and financial challenges including hospital visits, treatments, travel, time away from work, and everyday living expenses.This event was inspired by Allison, a brave young girl currently fighting cancer herself. Even while facing her own battle, Allison continues to show incredible strength, positivity, and compassion for others. Her story has inspired our community to come together not only to support her journey, but to help other families walking the same difficult path.Cars 4 Allison brings together car enthusiasts, local businesses, and community members to raise funds that help families facing the emotional and financial burden of childhood cancer.With the support of generous sponsors and community partners, this event allows us to make a meaningful difference and bring hope to families during some of their most difficult moments.Your membership supports the repair and placement of donated vehicles, community outreach, and ongoing maintenance assistance.
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Our website

https://cars4allison.carrd.co/

Contact information

[email protected]
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