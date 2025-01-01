Membership

Cars 4 Allison Inc.'s Event Sponsors

Cars 4 Allison is a registered 501(c)3 non profit organization. We are a community-driven car show created to support families whose children are battling childhood cancer. When a child receives a cancer diagnosis, families often face overwhelming emotional and financial challenges including hospital visits, treatments, travel, time away from work, and everyday living expenses.This event was inspired by Allison, a brave young girl currently fighting cancer herself. Even while facing her own battle, Allison continues to show incredible strength, positivity, and compassion for others. Her story has inspired our community to come together not only to support her journey, but to help other families walking the same difficult path.Cars 4 Allison brings together car enthusiasts, local businesses, and community members to raise funds that help families facing the emotional and financial burden of childhood cancer.With the support of generous sponsors and community partners, this event allows us to make a meaningful difference and bring hope to families during some of their most difficult moments.Your membership supports the repair and placement of donated vehicles, community outreach, and ongoing maintenance assistance.