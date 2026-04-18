Cars 4 Allison Inc.'s Event Sponsors

About the memberships
Valid until April 28, 2027
Business logo on event flyer, social media promotion.
(Sponsor must provide logo in PNG format)
Valid until April 28, 2027
Business logo on event flyer, social media promotion, logo on website, vendor space at the event, banner placement at the event.
(Sponsor must provide logo in PNG format)
Valid until April 28, 2027
Business logo on event flyer, social media promotion, logo on website, vendor space at the event, logo on event shirts, banner placement at the event, and featured sponsor recognition.
(Sponsor must provide logo in PNG format)
$
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