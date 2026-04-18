Cars 4 Allison Inc.

Offered by

Cars 4 Allison Inc.

About the memberships

Cars 4 Allison Inc.'s Event Sponsors

Community Sponsor
$250

Valid until April 28, 2027

Business logo on event flyer, social media promotion.

(Sponsor must provide logo in PNG format)


Event Sponsor
$500

Valid until April 28, 2027

Business logo on event flyer, social media promotion, logo on website, vendor space at the event, banner placement at the event.

(Sponsor must provide logo in PNG format)


Premier Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until April 28, 2027

Business logo on event flyer, social media promotion, logo on website, vendor space at the event, logo on event shirts, banner placement at the event, and featured sponsor recognition.

(Sponsor must provide logo in PNG format)


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