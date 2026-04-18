Carter J Nedley Foundation

Carter J Nedley Foundation

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Our mission

The Carter J Nedley Foundation supports children and families affected by cancer through community engagement and fundraising events, providing essential resources and emotional support to enhance their quality of life.
Events
Events
WiffleBowl 2026
Event
WiffleBowl 2026
Aug 15, 9:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
6700 Auburn Rd, Painesville, OH 44077, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.carternedley.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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