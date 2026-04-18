Carter J Nedley Foundation
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Our mission
The Carter J Nedley Foundation supports children and families affected by cancer through community engagement and fundraising events, providing essential resources and emotional support to enhance their quality of life.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
WiffleBowl 2026
Aug 15, 9:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
6700 Auburn Rd, Painesville, OH 44077, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.carternedley.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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