Rise Up and Show Your Pride: Casa BruMar Foundation's Rise Up Scholarship Stickers and Magnets!!!
We now have stickers and magnets that you can put on whatever you want to help promote the scholarship and celebrate artist Tori Peterson's amazing original design.Now through May 31st 2025, you can get 10% off your total order by using the code: RISE10!Proceeds from the sale of the stickers and magnets will go to the 2026 Cohort. Shipping and packaging fees are included in the price of the items and we can ship anywhere in the United States!If you place your order by June 30th 2025, you will get a special surprise coupon for our Casa BruMar Rise Up Scholarship Store! Your purchase is tax deductible so keep your receipt!