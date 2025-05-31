Casa BruMar Foundation
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Casa BruMar Foundation

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Casa BruMar Foundation

Our mission

To promote equality and human dignity for the LGBTQIA+ community through education and social services in Virginia.

Our new community center is in the process of renovation and will be opening soon! Stay tuned!

Events
Events
Casa BruMar Foundation's Thrive: Root and Rise Program - June - Finance Class
Event
Casa BruMar Foundation's Thrive: Root and Rise Program - June - Finance Class
May 24, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
4379 Ridgewood Center Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22192, USA
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More ways to support us
Rise Up and Show Your Pride: Casa BruMar Foundation's Rise Up Scholarship Stickers and Magnets!!!
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Rise Up and Show Your Pride: Casa BruMar Foundation's Rise Up Scholarship Stickers and Magnets!!!
We now have stickers and magnets that you can put on whatever you want to help promote the scholarship and celebrate artist Tori Peterson's amazing original design.Now through May 31st 2025, you can get 10% off your total order by using the code: RISE10!Proceeds from the sale of the stickers and magnets will go to the 2026 Cohort. Shipping and packaging fees are included in the price of the items and we can ship anywhere in the United States!If you place your order by June 30th 2025, you will get a special surprise coupon for our Casa BruMar Rise Up Scholarship Store! Your purchase is tax deductible so keep your receipt!
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Our website

https://www.casabrumarfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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