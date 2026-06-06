Joy Rises: An Art Fundraiser for the Casa BruMar Rise Up Scholarship

About this event
Purchasing this ticket grants you access to the gallery, refreshments, and the opportunity to see the art before we close the gallery to viewing and begin the auction. Please note, your entrance to the gallery with this ticket is 1PM.
Please note---Zeffy defaults to include a tip for their platform. You can change this to $0 when you check out.
This allows you access to the online gallery to begin the bids prior to the event, on the day of the event this will allow you will be invited to join us at 12PM for an exclusive tour and Q&A event and appetizers with Jay prior to the gallery opening to everyone. You will also be able to place your bids before the general admission audience enters.
Please note---Zeffy defaults to include a tip for their platform. You can change this to $0 when you check out.
Did you ever dream of having a custom piece of art made for you or a loved one? This ticket entitles you to everything the VIP ticket does plus:
If you are unable to attend but would like Jay to make you a piece of your own, still select this ticket and make sure to answer the question about wanting to discuss custom piece.
Please note---Zeffy defaults to include a tip for their platform. You can change this to $0 when you check out.
You will be able to see some of the items we are raffling at the event on the online preview website as well!
Please note---Zeffy defaults to include a tip for their platform. You can change this to $0 when you check out.
If you cannot attend but wish to donate, you can donate in increments of $10 with this option or customize an amount of your choice by selecting additional donation. This donation will go directly to the Scholarship!
Please note---Zeffy defaults to include a tip for their platform. You can change this to $0 when you check out.
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