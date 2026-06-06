Casa BruMar Foundation

Hosted by

Casa BruMar Foundation

About this event

Joy Rises: An Art Fundraiser for the Casa BruMar Rise Up Scholarship

4379 Ridgewood Center Dr

Woodbridge, VA 22192, USA

EnJoy The Art at 1PM
$20

Purchasing this ticket grants you access to the gallery, refreshments, and the opportunity to see the art before we close the gallery to viewing and begin the auction. Please note, your entrance to the gallery with this ticket is 1PM.


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V.I.P. Access and Gallery Tour at 12PM
$50

This allows you access to the online gallery to begin the bids prior to the event, on the day of the event this will allow you will be invited to join us at 12PM for an exclusive tour and Q&A event and appetizers with Jay prior to the gallery opening to everyone. You will also be able to place your bids before the general admission audience enters.

Please note---Zeffy defaults to include a tip for their platform. You can change this to $0 when you check out.

Patron of the Arts 12PM
$100

Did you ever dream of having a custom piece of art made for you or a loved one? This ticket entitles you to everything the VIP ticket does plus:

  1. You will be named at the event as one of Jay's Patrons!
  2. This will also pay for the consultation fee that Jay would normally charge to discuss comissioning a piece he will make just for you after the event.
  3. If you choose to commission a piece, you will be responsible for paying a materials fee upfront before Jay begins to work on your piece!

If you are unable to attend but would like Jay to make you a piece of your own, still select this ticket and make sure to answer the question about wanting to discuss custom piece.

Please note---Zeffy defaults to include a tip for their platform. You can change this to $0 when you check out.

Raffle Tickets (3)
$10

You will be able to see some of the items we are raffling at the event on the online preview website as well!

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Would Love to Gogh, Can't Make It
$10

If you cannot attend but wish to donate, you can donate in increments of $10 with this option or customize an amount of your choice by selecting additional donation. This donation will go directly to the Scholarship!

Please note---Zeffy defaults to include a tip for their platform. You can change this to $0 when you check out.

Add a donation for Casa BruMar Foundation

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