Casa Flamenca Inc
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Casa Flamenca Inc

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Casa Flamenca Inc

Our mission

Casa Flamenca mission is to nurture a thriving flamenco community through immersive cultural experiences, accessible education, and high-quality performances."
Events
Events
FUNDRAISER- FLAMENCO Concert-JUNE 18th 6pm
Event
FUNDRAISER- FLAMENCO Concert-JUNE 18th 6pm
Jun 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 20 10:30
Event
ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 20 10:30
Jun 20, 10:30 - 11:55 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 21-10:30
Event
ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 21-10:30
Jun 21, 10:30 - 11:55 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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Mari Peña & Antonio Moya-Cante/Guitar Workshop Secretos de los Cantes de Lebrija & Utrera
Event
Mari Peña & Antonio Moya-Cante/Guitar Workshop Secretos de los Cantes de Lebrija & Utrera
Jun 22 - Jun 26 | 5 dates & times
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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Rafael Campallo Dance Workshop-Tangos
Event
Rafael Campallo Dance Workshop-Tangos
Jun 22 - Jun 26 | 5 dates & times
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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Raquel Heredia 'La Repompa' Workshop-Alegrias
Event
Raquel Heredia 'La Repompa' Workshop-Alegrias
Jun 22 - Jun 26 | 5 dates & times
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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Amparo Heredia 'La Repompilla' Cante Workshops-Cantes Mineros
Event
Amparo Heredia 'La Repompilla' Cante Workshops-Cantes Mineros
Jun 22 - Jun 26 | 5 dates & times
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 22 10:30
Event
ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 22 10:30
Jun 22, 10:30 - 11:55 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 19-10:30pm
Event
ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 19-10:30pm
Jun 19, 10:30 PM - Jun 23, 11:55 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 24 10:30
Event
ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 24 10:30
Jun 24, 10:30 - 11:30 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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Cocina flamenca-Flamenco Cooking Class-Antonio Moya & Juani De la Isla
Event
Cocina flamenca-Flamenco Cooking Class-Antonio Moya & Juani De la Isla
Jun 25, 5:00 - 7:00 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 26 10:30
Event
ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 26 10:30
Jun 26, 10:30 - 11:55 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
Get your tickets
ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 27 10:30
Event
ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 27 10:30
Jun 27, 10:30 - 11:55 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 28 5pm
Event
ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 28 5pm
Jun 28, 5:00 - 6:25 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 28 :30pm
Event
ABQ OFF -TABLAO FLAMENCO-JUNE 28 :30pm
Jun 28, 7:30 - 8:30 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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Cena Flamenca-June 25 7pm
Event
Cena Flamenca-June 25 7pm
Jun 25, 7:00 PM - Jun 28, 9:30 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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ABQ Flamenco OFF -VIP Flamenco Full Pass
Event
ABQ Flamenco OFF -VIP Flamenco Full Pass
Jun 19, 4:00 PM - Jun 28, 11:55 PM MDT
401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104, USA
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More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Casa Flamenca Inc, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.casaflamenca.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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