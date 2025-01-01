CASA of Harford County
organization logo

CASA of Harford County

Subscribe
Donate

CASA of Harford County

Our mission

To provide community volunteers who advocate for the best interest of children in the child welfare system in Harford County. We achieve this mission through recruiting and training volunteers who represent the diversity of the children we serve.
Events
Events
CASA Back to the 50's Cash Bingo Tickets
Event
CASA Back to the 50's Cash Bingo Tickets
Jun 13, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
23 Newport Dr, Forest Hill, MD 21050, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
30 for 30
Donation
30 for 30
$510 of $30,000 goal
Donate today
Seeds of Hope Monthly Membership Program
Membership
Seeds of Hope Monthly Membership Program
Seeds of Hope is an initiative by CASA of Harford County, powered by our incredible community of monthly donors. These recurring contributions enable us to make sustained investments in long-term support and advocacy for children and youth in foster care right here in Harford County. Your monthly donation can significantly impact a child's life, providing vital advocacy and essential resources they may be lacking. Every dollar donated helps us fulfill our mission of offering a meaningful voice and connection, instilling hope in children who have suffered abuse and neglect. Join us in changing a child's story—plant a Seed of Hope.
View membership
Donate To Make A Difference
Donation
Donate To Make A Difference
Thank you for making the decision to support CASA of Harford County. Our advocates tirelessly advocate for children who have suffered abuse and neglect and are in the foster care system. Your donation will help us to continue to provide advocates for all of the children in Harford County who need one. We are trying to change every child's story for the better. Your gift is a start and is greatly appreciated!Over 1,000 children have had the benefit of having a Court Appointed Special Advocate by their side as they navigate through the scary foster care system. Our CASAs have:Sat next to children in the ER as they await possible hospitalization for their emotional difficulties. Taken children out for their very first "elegant" Caesar Salad. Been at countless sporting events cheering the child on. Attended school meetings where no one else came to look out for what was best for them. Been a friendly face sitting in the courtroom as a child sits overwhelmed by all the people there talking about them. Been the first person to say, "Of course you can go to college. Let's take a look at how to make that happen."Been the consistent presence for children who have had 3 social workers, 4 foster homes, 2 group homes, 3 therapists and 5 schools in the span of 2 years.And they do all of this of their own time. They volunteer just because they care and they want to make a difference.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.casaofharfordcounty.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by