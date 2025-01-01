Donation

Donate To Make A Difference

Thank you for making the decision to support CASA of Harford County. Our advocates tirelessly advocate for children who have suffered abuse and neglect and are in the foster care system. Your donation will help us to continue to provide advocates for all of the children in Harford County who need one. We are trying to change every child's story for the better. Your gift is a start and is greatly appreciated!Over 1,000 children have had the benefit of having a Court Appointed Special Advocate by their side as they navigate through the scary foster care system. Our CASAs have:Sat next to children in the ER as they await possible hospitalization for their emotional difficulties. Taken children out for their very first "elegant" Caesar Salad. Been at countless sporting events cheering the child on. Attended school meetings where no one else came to look out for what was best for them. Been a friendly face sitting in the courtroom as a child sits overwhelmed by all the people there talking about them. Been the first person to say, "Of course you can go to college. Let's take a look at how to make that happen."Been the consistent presence for children who have had 3 social workers, 4 foster homes, 2 group homes, 3 therapists and 5 schools in the span of 2 years.And they do all of this of their own time. They volunteer just because they care and they want to make a difference.