Back to the 50's CASA Bingo Sponsorships

About this event
1 left!
Title sponsor for the event.
Sponsor Benefits:
~ Name and logo no all printed and online material
~ Logo/link on website
~ Signage at event and opportunity to display marketing materials
~ Social media shoutout
~ Acknowledgement in event program
~ 8 Bingo tickets
1 left!
Sponsor Benefits:
~ Logo/link on website
~ Signage at event and opportunity to display marketing materials
~ Social media shoutout
~ Acknowledgement in event program
~ 4 Bingo tickets
1 left!
This level sponsors a block of 5 games
Sponsor Benefits:
~ Recognition at event
~ Social media shoutout
~ Acknowledgement in event program
~ 2 Bingo tickets
1 left!
Sponsor Benefits:
~ Name Sign on one of the event tables
~ Recognition at event
~ Social media shoutout
~ Acknowledgement in event program
~ 1 Bingo ticket
1 left!
This level of sponsorship helps us to provide door prizes for our attendees.
Sponsor Benefit:
~ Social media shoutout
~ Acknowledgement in event program
$
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