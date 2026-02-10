CASA of Harford County

Hosted by

CASA of Harford County

About this event

Back to the 50's CASA Bingo Sponsorships

23 Newport Dr

Forest Hill, MD 21050, USA

Golden Oldie Title Sponsor
$3,000

1 left!

Title sponsor for the event.

Sponsor Benefits:

~ Name and logo no all printed and online material
~ Logo/link on website
~ Signage at event and opportunity to display marketing materials
~ Social media shoutout

~ Acknowledgement in event program
~ 8 Bingo tickets

Jukebox Sponsor
$1,000

1 left!

Sponsor Benefits:
~ Logo/link on website
~ Signage at event and opportunity to display marketing materials
~ Social media shoutout

~ Acknowledgement in event program
~ 4 Bingo tickets

Sock Hop Sponsor
$500

1 left!

This level sponsors a block of 5 games

Sponsor Benefits:
~ Recognition at event
~ Social media shoutout

~ Acknowledgement in event program
~ 2 Bingo tickets


Malt Shop Sponsor
$250

1 left!

Sponsor Benefits:
~ Name Sign on one of the event tables
~ Recognition at event
~ Social media shoutout

~ Acknowledgement in event program
~ 1 Bingo ticket

Poodle Skirt Sponsor
$50

1 left!

This level of sponsorship helps us to provide door prizes for our attendees.

Sponsor Benefit:
~ Social media shoutout

~ Acknowledgement in event program

Add a donation for CASA of Harford County

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