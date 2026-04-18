Cedar Creek Lake Roller Derby League

Cedar Creek Lake Roller Derby League

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Our mission

Cedar Creek Lake Roller Derby League promotes inclusivity and empowerment through roller derby. We provide a supportive environment for skaters of all skill levels, fostering community engagement and athleticism in Gun Barrel City, Texas.
Past events
Past events
April 18 Pink Pony Club VS Fight Club - Skater/NSO/Ref Sign Ups
Custom
April 18 Pink Pony Club VS Fight Club - Skater/NSO/Ref Sign Ups
Apr 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
301 Municipal Dr, Gun Barrel City, TX 75147, USA
April 18th, 2026 - Pink Pony Club VS Fight Club Mash Up!
Event
April 18th, 2026 - Pink Pony Club VS Fight Club Mash Up!
Apr 18, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
301 Municipal Dr, Gun Barrel City, TX 75147, USA
More ways to support us
Cedar Creek Lake Roller Derby League Dues
Membership
Cedar Creek Lake Roller Derby League Dues
View membership
Custom
CCLRD 2026 Sponsors & Vendors
Roll with us in 2026 🛼 by completing this form. Your support helps keep local roller derby alive, inclusive, and accessible for skaters and fans around Cedar Creek Lake.Every sponsor and vendor helps offset event and league costs which ultimately allows the league to donate a higher percentage of event proceeds to a local non-profit! Fill out the details below to choose the level that fits your needs and how you’d like to be recognized at games and events 🤝.If you don't see a selection that fits your needs, please reach out to us directly at [email protected]. Sponsor and Vendors fees are non-refundable.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/cclrd/

Contact information

[email protected]
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