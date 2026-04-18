Cedar Creek Lake Roller Derby League

Roll with us in 2026 🛼 by completing this form. Your support helps keep local roller derby alive, inclusive, and accessible for skaters and fans around Cedar Creek Lake.Every sponsor and vendor helps offset event and league costs which ultimately allows the league to donate a higher percentage of event proceeds to a local non-profit! Fill out the details below to choose the level that fits your needs and how you’d like to be recognized at games and events 🤝.If you don't see a selection that fits your needs, please reach out to us directly at [email protected]
. Sponsor and Vendors fees are non-refundable.