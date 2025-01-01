Central Calaveras Volunteer Firefighters Association

Membership

Central Calaveras Firefighters Association's Memberships

Become a Member of the Central Calaveras Firefighters AssociationEmpower Our Mission. Support Our Crew. Strengthen Our Community.The Central Calaveras Firefighters Association (CCFA) is the heartbeat of our local fire district. We are dedicated to advocating for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for our safety, while building a resilient, deeply connected relationship with our residents.While tax dollars and district budgets cover the bare operational essentials, the CCFA steps in to provide the rest. As a member of the CCFA, you play a vital role in funding the extra comforts and morale-boosting equipment that make our firefighters' demanding shifts easier, while backing the local community events that keep us all strong!Membership Eligibility & DuesJoining the CCFA is an affordable and impactful way to support our fire service family. Membership is open to individuals aged 18 and older who meet at least one of the following criteria:Current CCFPD personnelImmediate family members of CCFPD personnelAdult residents living within the area served by CCFRPD💵 Annual Membership Dues: Just $1.00 per year.Why Step Up and Join Us?🔥 Direct Impact: Your involvement directly assists our firefighters by providing the quality-of-life upgrades, extra comforts, and morale boosts that enhance their well-being on and off shift.🤝 Community Connection: Help us organize signature local events—like our famous Chicken in a Barrel fundraiser—acting as a bridge between fire stations and neighborhoods.📢 A Voice in the Association: Participate in regular meetings and strategic planning sessions to weigh in on fundraising options, volunteer tasks, and internal strategies.🇺🇸 True Fellowship: Join a proud network of firefighters, family members, and local neighbors who share a common goal: protecting and celebrating the Central Calaveras community.