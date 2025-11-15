Central Calaveras Firefighters' Association's Shop

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Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your allegiance and respect for the courageous members of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this stylish and comfortable baseball hat.
A great way to wear your support for those who serve!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray TANK TOP.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray TANK TOP.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray TANK TOP.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray TANK TOP.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray TANK TOP.
Wear your appreciation proudly!
Protect your trailer, your property, and your community with the ultimate, eco-friendly spark shield!
Dragging trailer safety chains are a known cause of roadside wildfires. Our safety chain covers offer a rugged, sustainable solution by utilizing the inherent fire-resistant strength of repurposed fire hose.
Stop sparks before they start. Tow smarter and safer with a cover built to fight fire!
Protect your gear and your surroundings with the rugged durability of a retired fire hose.
Standard plastic chainsaw covers can crack, rattle, and wear thin over time. Our custom scabbards are crafted from authentic, high-pressure fire hose, providing an industrial-strength shield for your chainsaw bar and chain.
Give your chainsaw the protection it deserves with a cover that’s as tough as the work you do.
Ditch the plastic and carry your pride with a bag built for the heavy lifting.
Show your support for the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association every time you head to the market, the beach, or the hardware store. This isn't just a shopping bag; it's a statement of community support and sustainability.
Carry your community spirit wherever you go with a bag that’s as dependable as our firefighters.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!