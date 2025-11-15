Central Calaveras Firefighters' Association's Shop

Show your allegiance and respect for the courageous members of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this stylish and comfortable baseball hat.

Product Details:

Official Logo Placement: The striking CCFA District 12 logo —featuring the iconic red firefighter helmet, shield '12', and patriotic American Flag backdrop—is embroidered on the back of the hat, making a bold statement.

Color & Style: This hat features a versatile Gray color that easily pairs with any outfit. It has a classic, structured six-panel design and a curved brim.

Comfort & Fit: Designed for all-day wear, this hat includes an adjustable strap closure (snapback, buckle, or hook-and-loop, depending on style) to ensure a comfortable and secure fit for most head sizes.

Material: Made from durable, breathable material (e.g., cotton twill or a blend), perfect for keeping cool on a warm day.

Perfect For: Fire station visits, community events, or everyday casual wear. It’s an essential piece for firefighters, their families, and dedicated supporters.

A great way to wear your support for those who serve!