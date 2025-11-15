Offered by

Central Calaveras Volunteer Firefighters Association

Central Calaveras Firefighters' Association's Shop

3XL Central Calaveras Firefighters Association T-Shirt
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.


Key Features:


  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile 3XL size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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2XL Central Calaveras Firefighters Association T-Shirt
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.


Key Features:


  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile 2XL size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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XL-LARGE Central Calaveras Firefighters Association T-Shirt
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.


Key Features:


  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile XL-Large size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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LARGE Central Calaveras Firefighters Association T-Shirt
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.


Key Features:


  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile Large size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

0
MEDIUM Central Calaveras Firefighters Association T-Shirt
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.


Key Features:


  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile Medium size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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SMALL Central Calaveras Firefighters Association T-Shirt
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.


Key Features:


  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile SMALL size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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YOUTH MEDIUM CCFA T-Shirt
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.


Key Features:


  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile YOUTH Medium size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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YOUTH SMALL CCFA T-Shirt
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray t-shirt.


Key Features:


  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile YOUTH SMALL size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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🧢 Central Calaveras Firefighters Association Baseball Hat
$15

Show your allegiance and respect for the courageous members of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this stylish and comfortable baseball hat.

Product Details:

  • Official Logo Placement: The striking CCFA District 12 logo—featuring the iconic red firefighter helmet, shield '12', and patriotic American Flag backdrop—is embroidered on the back of the hat, making a bold statement.
  • Color & Style: This hat features a versatile Gray color that easily pairs with any outfit. It has a classic, structured six-panel design and a curved brim.
  • Comfort & Fit: Designed for all-day wear, this hat includes an adjustable strap closure (snapback, buckle, or hook-and-loop, depending on style) to ensure a comfortable and secure fit for most head sizes.
  • Material: Made from durable, breathable material (e.g., cotton twill or a blend), perfect for keeping cool on a warm day.
  • Perfect For: Fire station visits, community events, or everyday casual wear. It’s an essential piece for firefighters, their families, and dedicated supporters.

A great way to wear your support for those who serve!

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2XL Central Calaveras Firefighters Association TANK TOP
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray TANK TOP.

Key Features:

  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile 2X-Large size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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XL Central Calaveras Firefighters Association TANK TOP
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray TANK TOP.

Key Features:

  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile X-Large size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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LARGE Central Calaveras Firefighters Association TANK TOP
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray TANK TOP.

Key Features:

  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile Large size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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MEDIUM Central Calaveras Firefighters Association TANK TOP
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray TANK TOP.

Key Features:

  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile MEDIUM size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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SMALL Central Calaveras Firefighters Association TANK TOP
$15

Show your support and respect for the brave men and women of the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association, District 12 with this striking, high-quality gray TANK TOP.

Key Features:

  • Bold Back Graphic: The iconic CCFA District 12 logo is prominently displayed on the back. The design features a classic red firefighter helmet with a shield marked '12', set against a patriotic American Flag background, and framed by dynamic black tribal-style wings.
  • Color & Size: This shirt comes in a versatile SMALL size and a classic Gray color, perfect for everyday wear.
  • Material: Crafted for comfort and durability, this t-shirt is designed to hold up whether you're working hard or enjoying downtime.
  • Perfect For: Firefighters, their families, local residents, and anyone looking to support the vital work of the Central Calaveras Firefighters. It makes a great gift!

Wear your appreciation proudly!

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♻️ No-Spark Towing: Repurposed Fire Hose Safety Chain Covers
$15

Protect your trailer, your property, and your community with the ultimate, eco-friendly spark shield!

Dragging trailer safety chains are a known cause of roadside wildfires. Our safety chain covers offer a rugged, sustainable solution by utilizing the inherent fire-resistant strength of repurposed fire hose.

Why Choose Our Fire Hose Covers?

  • 🔥 The Ultimate Spark Guard: Made from heavy-duty, authentic fire hose, this material is engineered to withstand extreme heat and friction. It completely encapsulates your chains, effectively preventing metal-on-asphalt sparks that ignite dry roadside vegetation.
  • ♻️ Sustainable & High-Quality: Give retired fire hose a new, vital mission! Each cover contributes to a greener planet by extending the life of this incredibly durable, life-saving material.
  • 🛠️ Heavy-Duty Durability: The tightly woven polyester jacket and robust inner liner of the fire hose material provide superior abrasion resistance, protecting the chains from wear and tear while muffling that annoying rattling noise.
  • Easy Installation: Simply slide the fire hose covers over your safety chains before hooking up your trailer.

Product Features:

  • Material: Authentic, retired, heavy-duty fire hose (color and markings may vary slightly, adding to their unique, rustic appeal).
  • Function: Spark prevention, chain protection, and noise reduction.
  • Design: Pre-cut and finished for easy slip-on application over standard trailer safety chains.
  • Eco-Friendly: A unique, upcycled product that supports firefighting sustainability efforts.

Stop sparks before they start. Tow smarter and safer with a cover built to fight fire!

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🪚 Ultra-Tough Chainsaw Blade Scabbards: Repurposed Fire Hos
$15

Protect your gear and your surroundings with the rugged durability of a retired fire hose.

Standard plastic chainsaw covers can crack, rattle, and wear thin over time. Our custom scabbards are crafted from authentic, high-pressure fire hose, providing an industrial-strength shield for your chainsaw bar and chain.

Why Fire Hose for Your Chainsaw?

  • 🛡️ Exceptional Protection: The double-jacketed polyester construction of fire hose is designed to withstand extreme abrasion. It keeps your chain sharp and prevents the teeth from snagging on gear, upholstery, or skin during transport.
  • 💪 Built to Last: Unlike rigid plastic, this material is flexible yet nearly impossible to puncture or tear. It won't shatter in freezing temperatures or warp in the summer heat.
  • ♻️ Sustainable Utility: By choosing repurposed hose, you are keeping high-performance materials out of landfills and giving a second life to equipment that once protected lives.
  • 🔇 Quiet & Secure: The thick, woven fabric naturally dampens vibration and noise, ensuring your saw stays quiet and secure in the back of your truck or on your utility rack.

Product Specifications:

  • Material: Heavy-duty, industrial-grade repurposed fire hose.
  • Design: Slim profile for easy storage; naturally weather-resistant and washable.
  • Character: Each piece features unique wear patterns or markings from its time in service, making every cover one-of-a-kind.

Give your chainsaw the protection it deserves with a cover that’s as tough as the work you do.

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Reusable Shopping Bag: CCFA Edition
$15

Ditch the plastic and carry your pride with a bag built for the heavy lifting.

Show your support for the Central Calaveras Firefighters Association every time you head to the market, the beach, or the hardware store. This isn't just a shopping bag; it's a statement of community support and sustainability.

Key Features:

  • 🔥 Iconic Logo Display: One side of the bag features a high-quality print of the CCFA District 12 logo, showcasing the red firefighter helmet and American Flag design.
  • 💪 Superior Strength: Crafted from reinforced, heavy-duty material (like canvas or high-density non-woven polypropylene) to handle heavy groceries, tools, or gear without tearing.
  • 🌿 Eco-Friendly Choice: Reduce your environmental footprint by replacing hundreds of single-use plastic bags with one durable, washable alternative.
  • 📏 Spacious & Versatile: Designed with a wide gusset and reinforced handles for maximum capacity and comfortable carrying over the shoulder.

Product Specifications:

  • Material: Durable, tear-resistant eco-fabric.
  • Care: Easy to wipe clean or machine wash (hang dry recommended to preserve logo).
  • Impact: A portion of every purchase goes directly toward supporting  Central Calaveras Firefighters .

Carry your community spirit wherever you go with a bag that’s as dependable as our firefighters.

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