Central Florida Business Diversity Council
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Our mission
The Central Florida Business Diversity Council empowers diverse businesses through advocacy, education, and networking opportunities, fostering an inclusive economy that values diversity and promotes equitable growth in Central Florida.
Past events
Past events
Event
8th Annual Black Heritage Golf Tournament Classic
Feb 28, 7:00 - 8:00 PM EST
2900 Buckingham Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803, USA
Our website
https://www.cflbdc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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