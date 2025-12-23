8th Annual Black Heritage Golf Tournament Classic

About this event
Banner in Clubhouse, Event publicity on social media website and media presentation, Media recognition, Recognition from the podium, 8-Hole sign, and opportunity to insert company literature into each golfer's tee pack.
Banner in Clubhouse, Media Recognition, Recognition from the podium, and 4-Hole signs.
Media Recognition, Recognition from the podium, and 2-Hole signs
Media Recognition, Recognition from the podium, 4-Hole signs, and 1-Hole Sponsor
Breakfast Sponsor and Banner in Clubhouse
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