Central Florida Business Diversity Council

Hosted by

Central Florida Business Diversity Council

About this event

8th Annual Black Heritage Golf Tournament Classic

2900 Buckingham Ave

Lakeland, FL 33803, USA

John Shippen Sponsorship (3Teams) limited to two sponsors
$5,000

Banner in Clubhouse, Event publicity on social media website and media presentation, Media recognition, Recognition from the podium, 8-Hole sign, and opportunity to insert company literature into each golfer's tee pack.

Herbert Dixon Sponsor (2 Teams)
$2,500

Banner in Clubhouse, Media Recognition, Recognition from the podium, and 4-Hole signs.

Ted Rhodes Sponsorship (1 Team)
$1,500

Media Recognition, Recognition from the podium, and 2-Hole signs

George Grant Sponsorship (1 Team)
$750

Media Recognition, Recognition from the podium, 4-Hole signs, and 1-Hole Sponsor

Bill Spiller Sponsorship (1 Team)
$500

Breakfast Sponsor and Banner in Clubhouse

Best Ball
$500
Hole Sponsor
$150
Single Player
$125
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