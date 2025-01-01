Centralia Christian School Foundation
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Our mission
Centralia Christian School Foundation supports quality Christian education by providing scholarships and resources to students, fostering academic excellence and spiritual growth within the community.
More ways to support us
Donation
Class Basket Donation for 2026 Auction
$1,300 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Donate to CCS Foundation Endowment Fund
$0 of $5,000,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.centraliachristianschoolfoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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