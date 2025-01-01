Centralia Christian School Foundation

Centralia Christian School Foundation

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Our mission

Centralia Christian School Foundation supports quality Christian education by providing scholarships and resources to students, fostering academic excellence and spiritual growth within the community.
More ways to support us
Class Basket Donation for 2026 Auction
Donation
Class Basket Donation for 2026 Auction
$1,300 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Donate to CCS Foundation Endowment Fund
Donation
Donate to CCS Foundation Endowment Fund
$0 of $5,000,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.centraliachristianschoolfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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