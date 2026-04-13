Chabad Family Programs Of The West Side Inc

Chabad Family Programs of the West Side fosters community through engaging Jewish experiences, educational programs, and festive events, promoting unity and cultural celebration among families in New York City.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Challah For Chabad RAFFLE TICKETS
Apr 13, 12:00 AM - Apr 16, 11:55 PM EDT
Auction
Challah for Chabad SILENT AUCTION
Apr 16, 9:50 PM EDT
170 W 97th St, New York, NY 10025, USA
Event
Challah for Chabad: Raising Dough for Chabad Family Programs & CTeen of Chabad West Side
Apr 16, 7:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
Upper West Side (Address Upon Registration)
Event
Chanukah On Ice 2025
Dec 16, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
Q29G+46, 830 5th Ave, New York, NY 10065, USA
More ways to support us
Custom
Hebrew School Tuition 2026-2027
Hebrew School Tuition 2026–2027. One Time Payment You can Add per child for more then 1 student.Sibling Discount Use Code - SIBLING