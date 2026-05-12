Chabad Family Programs Of The West Side Inc

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Chabad Family Programs Of The West Side Inc

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Hebrew School Tuition 2026-2027

170 W 97th St

New York, NY 10025, USA

Wednesday Tuition
$1,800

One Time Payment 

Click -Add for more then 1 student.

Sibling Discount at Checkout, Use Code: Sibling

Subsidized Wednesday Tuition
$1,500

One Time Payment 

Click -Add for more then 1 student.

Sibling Discount at Checkout, Use Code: Sibling

Sunday Tuition
$1,000

One Time Payment 

Click -Add for more then 1 student.

Sibling Discount at Checkout, Use Code: Sibling

Wednesday & Sunday Tuition
$2,800

One Time Payment 

Click -Add for more then 1 student.

Sibling Discount at Checkout, Use Code: Sibling

Subsidized Wednesday & Sunday Tuition
$2,500

One Time Payment 

Click -Add for more then 1 student.

Sibling Discount at Checkout, Use Code: Sibling

Pickup / Early Drop Off
$400
Add a donation for Chabad Family Programs Of The West Side Inc

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