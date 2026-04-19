Chief 1106 Legacy Fund, Inc

Donation

Support for First Responders Fighting the fires in South GA

Our first responders are working around the clock on the South GA wildfires. Many face long deployments, dangerous conditions, and time away from their families 🚒. Your gift helps us stand beside them with direct support when it is needed most.Through the Chief 1106 Legacy Fund, your donation honors service and sacrifice while providing practical help to all first responders and their families affected by these fires 🤝. Thank you for supporting those who run toward the danger when others must evacuate.