Donation

Chinmaya Mission NWI- Guru Dakshina and Puja Sponsors- Donate to make a difference!

“We may often give without love, but we can never love without giving.”- Pujya Gurudev Swami ChinmayanandaIf you are inspired by the work we do, we seek your support and encouragement. Please contribute generously and become a part of our vision to serve the communityAll activities and Yagnas (spiritual discourses) are organised by Chinmaya Omkara volunteers with Thanks to the generosity of public donations and support. Help us in our efforts “to give maximum happiness to the maximum number for the maximum time”. At Chinmaya Mission, in keeping with the age-old tradition, knowledge is available for all and at no charge.Guru Dakshina is a way of expressing gratitude towards Our Teacher-Our Guru!This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission and arrange for ongoing discourses and everything needed during the stay of all visiting Acharyas at the Center. “Remembrance is the greatest form of love and worship…His (Gurudev) remembrance is a remembrance of the love, the joy, the happiness and ananda that He is.” Swami Swaroopananda.