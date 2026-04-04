Chinmaya Mission NWI
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Chinmaya Mission NWI

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Chinmaya Mission NWI

Our mission

Chinmaya Mission NWI fosters spiritual growth and community service through the teachings of Vedanta. We empower individuals to discover their inner strength and live a life of purpose, compassion, and service to others.
Events
Events
2026 Vedic Heritage Summer Camp 6/22/26-6/27/26
Custom
2026 Vedic Heritage Summer Camp 6/22/26-6/27/26
Jun 22, 9:00 AM - Jun 27, 12:00 PM CDT
8705 Merrillville Rd, Merrillville, IN 46410, USA
Learn more
Omkara Mahavira — A Sacred Hanuman Havan Experience!
Event
Omkara Mahavira — A Sacred Hanuman Havan Experience!
Sep 20, 9:00 - 2:00 PM CDT
8705 Merrillville Rd, Merrillville, IN 46410, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Chinmaya Mission NWI- Donate to make a difference!
Donation
Chinmaya Mission NWI- Donate to make a difference!
“We may often give without love, but we can never love without giving.”- Pujya Gurudev Swami ChinmayanandaIf you are inspired by the work we do, we seek your support and encouragement. Please contribute generously and become a part of our vision to serve the communityAll activities and yagnas (spiritual discourses) are organised by Chinmaya Omkara volunteers. Thanks to the generosity of public donations and support. Help us in our efforts “to give maximum happiness to the maximum number for the maximum time”. This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We'll be able to :-Provide healthy lunch at each session-Maintain the building -Provide all class supplies
Donate today
Chinmaya Mission NWI- Guru Dakshina and Puja Sponsors- Donate to make a difference!
Donation
Chinmaya Mission NWI- Guru Dakshina and Puja Sponsors- Donate to make a difference!
“We may often give without love, but we can never love without giving.”- Pujya Gurudev Swami ChinmayanandaIf you are inspired by the work we do, we seek your support and encouragement. Please contribute generously and become a part of our vision to serve the communityAll activities and Yagnas (spiritual discourses) are organised by Chinmaya Omkara volunteers with Thanks to the generosity of public donations and support. Help us in our efforts “to give maximum happiness to the maximum number for the maximum time”. At Chinmaya Mission, in keeping with the age-old tradition, knowledge is available for all and at no charge.Guru Dakshina is a way of expressing gratitude towards Our Teacher-Our Guru!This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission and arrange for ongoing discourses and everything needed during the stay of all visiting Acharyas at the Center. “Remembrance is the greatest form of love and worship…His (Gurudev) remembrance is a remembrance of the love, the joy, the happiness and ananda that He is.” Swami Swaroopananda.
Donate today
Checkomatic- Monthly payments to support all activities and maintenance at Chinmaya Mission NWI
Donation
Checkomatic- Monthly payments to support all activities and maintenance at Chinmaya Mission NWI
$1,050 of $5,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://chinmaya-nwindiana.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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