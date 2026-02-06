Pavanputra in the Breath of Omkara — A Sacred Hanuman Havan Experience!

Hosted by
About this event
Every devotee will get to participate in the Havan for at least 1 Ahuti(offering accompanied by chanting of Hanuman chalisa) on FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS.Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
A special offering from our young devotees, nurturing courage, focus, and devotion like Hanuman. Suggested Seva Contribution: $21-$50
A heartfelt offering of devotion and prayer from families seeking Hanuman’s blessings.Suggested Seva Contribution: $51-$107
Helping create a sacred and welcoming environment through collective service and support. Suggested Seva Contribution:
$108-$250
Supporting the mission through selfless service, inspired by Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Rama. Suggested Seva Contribution: $251-$500
Honoring Hanuman as the son of the Wind, supporting the collective chanting and sacred Havan. Suggested Seva Contribution: $ 501-$1000
Lead offering family participating closely in the sacred Havan sankalpa and main ritual prayers. Suggested Seva Contribution: $1001 or higher
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!