Pavanputra in the Breath of Omkara — A Sacred Hanuman Havan Experience!

8705 Merrillville Rd

Merrillville, IN 46410, USA

General Devotee
Free

Every devotee will get to participate in the Havan for at least 1 Ahuti(offering accompanied by chanting of Hanuman chalisa) on FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS.Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Balavihar / Yuva Yajaman — Kids & Youth Offering
$21

A special offering from our young devotees, nurturing courage, focus, and devotion like Hanuman. Suggested Seva Contribution: $21-$50


Bhakti Yajaman — Devotional Family Offering
$51

A heartfelt offering of devotion and prayer from families seeking Hanuman’s blessings.Suggested Seva Contribution: $51-$107

Seva Yajaman- Seva Offering
$108

Helping create a sacred and welcoming environment through collective service and support. Suggested Seva Contribution:

$108-$250

Ramadoota Yajaman — Devotional Offering
$251

Supporting the mission through selfless service, inspired by Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Rama. Suggested Seva Contribution: $251-$500

Pavanputra Yajaman — Principal Devotional Offering
$501

Honoring Hanuman as the son of the Wind, supporting the collective chanting and sacred Havan. Suggested Seva Contribution: $ 501-$1000

Mukhya Yajaman — Lead Offering Family
$1,001

Lead offering family participating closely in the sacred Havan sankalpa and main ritual prayers. Suggested Seva Contribution: $1001 or higher

