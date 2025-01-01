Chung-Jansen Syndrome Foundation for Families
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Chung-Jansen Syndrome Foundation for Families
Our mission
The Chung-Jansen Syndrome Foundation empowers families affected by Chung-Jansen Syndrome through education, advocacy, and support, while raising awareness and promoting research for this genetic condition.
Events
Events
Event
CJS Conference and Family Meeting 2026
Jul 23, 9:00 AM - Jul 25, 6:00 PM EDT
2 Brookline Pl, Brookline, MA 02445, EE. UU.
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Our website
https://www.chung-jansen.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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