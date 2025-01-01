Chung-Jansen Syndrome Foundation for Families
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Chung-Jansen Syndrome Foundation for Families

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Chung-Jansen Syndrome Foundation for Families

Our mission

The Chung-Jansen Syndrome Foundation empowers families affected by Chung-Jansen Syndrome through education, advocacy, and support, while raising awareness and promoting research for this genetic condition.
Events
Events
CJS Conference and Family Meeting 2026
Event
CJS Conference and Family Meeting 2026
Jul 23, 9:00 AM - Jul 25, 6:00 PM EDT
2 Brookline Pl, Brookline, MA 02445, EE. UU.
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.chung-jansen.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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