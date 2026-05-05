Cinco De Mayo Santa Rosa Inc
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Cinco De Mayo Santa Rosa Inc

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Cinco De Mayo Santa Rosa Inc

Our mission

Cinco De Mayo Santa Rosa Inc celebrates and promotes Mexican culture through community events, fostering unity & cultural awareness while platforming local vendors and artists to showcase their talents during the annual Cinco de Mayo festival.
Past events
Past events
Festival Sponsorship
Custom
Festival Sponsorship
May 5, 4:00 - 11:59 PM PDT
771 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407, USA
2026 Roseland Cinco de Mayo - VENDOR PAYMENT
Event
2026 Roseland Cinco de Mayo - VENDOR PAYMENT
May 5, 4:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
771 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407, USA
Waitlist - VENDOR PAYMENT
Event
Waitlist - VENDOR PAYMENT
May 5, 4:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
771 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to keep the Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival Going!
Donation
Donate to keep the Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival Going!
The Cinco de Mayo Santa Rosa, Inc. is organized to:Create an annual festival where Latino community members, youth and adults, work together to ensure a safe, family friendly, unifying event.Provide opportunities for youth to be involved and develop their engagement and leadership skills through their involvement in this event and organization.Provide scholarships to students from underserved communities and inviting them to the festival to share their accomplishments with the community.Opportunity for students from local schools to fundraise for their programs/activities through this annual event.Support and create other cultural events that align with the mission and goals of the organization.
Donate today

Our website

https://santarosacincodemayo.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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