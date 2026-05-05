Donation

Donate to keep the Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival Going!

The Cinco de Mayo Santa Rosa, Inc. is organized to:Create an annual festival where Latino community members, youth and adults, work together to ensure a safe, family friendly, unifying event.Provide opportunities for youth to be involved and develop their engagement and leadership skills through their involvement in this event and organization.Provide scholarships to students from underserved communities and inviting them to the festival to share their accomplishments with the community.Opportunity for students from local schools to fundraise for their programs/activities through this annual event.Support and create other cultural events that align with the mission and goals of the organization.