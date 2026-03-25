Cinco De Mayo Santa Rosa Inc

Hosted by

Cinco De Mayo Santa Rosa Inc

About this event

Festival Sponsorship

771 Sebastopol Rd

Santa Rosa, CA 95407, USA

Platinum Club item
Platinum Club
$5,000

Sponsorship receives radio, print, premier banner placement and stage announcement advertising support; includes two prime booth tables.

Gold Club item
Gold Club
$3,000

Sponsorship receives radio, print, banner placement and stage announcement advertising support; includes a booth/ table.

Silver Club item
Silver Club
$2,000

Sponsorship receives banner placement and stage announcement advertising support; includes a trade table.

Bronze Club item
Bronze Club
$1,000

Sponsorship receives banner placement, stage announcement includes a trade table.

General Sponsor item
General Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship receives banner placement and stage announcement.

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