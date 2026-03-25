Festival Sponsorship

About this event
Sponsorship receives radio, print, premier banner placement and stage announcement advertising support; includes two prime booth tables.
Sponsorship receives radio, print, banner placement and stage announcement advertising support; includes a booth/ table.
Sponsorship receives banner placement and stage announcement advertising support; includes a trade table.
Sponsorship receives banner placement, stage announcement includes a trade table.
Sponsorship receives banner placement and stage announcement.
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