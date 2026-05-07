City of Crawfordsville
Subscribe
Our mission
The City of Crawfordsville fosters community engagement and support for local youth through events like the Mayor's Ball, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Montgomery County, and promoting connection and purpose among residents.
Past events
Past events
Event
Inaugural Mayor's Ball
May 7, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
110 Whiskey Row, Crawfordsville, IN 47933
More ways to support us
Donation
Boys & Girls Club of Montgomery County Donation
$720 of $2,500 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.crawfordsville.in.gov/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by