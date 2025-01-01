Clinton County Historical Society
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Clinton County Historical Society

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Clinton County Historical Society

Our mission

The Clinton County Historical Society preserves and promotes the history and genealogy of Clinton County, Michigan, by collecting artifacts and engaging the community through education and volunteer opportunities.
More ways to support us
CCHS Membership
Membership
CCHS Membership
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Membership includes: FREE admission to CCHS programs and events. FREE admission to the MUSEUM. Clinton County Trails (emailed). (The "Clinton County Trails" can be mailed thru standard USPS mail for an additional $20 annual fee.)FREE ARCHIVES use, $5 per hour discount for archives remote research, all members of household included, 10% discount on all CCHS products, and you are eligible to serve on CCHS committees. Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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Clinton County Historical Society's Online Shop
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Clinton County Historical Society's Online Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.These Publications and other items are available for pick-up or can be mailed for an additional $5 fee.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Clinton County Historical Society
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Our website

https://cchsmichigan.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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