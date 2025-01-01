Clinton County Historical Society

Membership

CCHS Membership

Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Membership includes: FREE admission to CCHS programs and events. FREE admission to the MUSEUM. Clinton County Trails (emailed). (The "Clinton County Trails" can be mailed thru standard USPS mail for an additional $20 annual fee.)FREE ARCHIVES use, $5 per hour discount for archives remote research, all members of household included, 10% discount on all CCHS products, and you are eligible to serve on CCHS committees. Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!