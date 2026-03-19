Clinton County Historical Society

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Clinton County Historical Society

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Clinton County Historical Society's Online Shop

CCHS 50 Year History item
CCHS 50 Year History
$10

By Myrna VanEpps and Julie Peters

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The History of Clinton County, Michigan item
The History of Clinton County, Michigan item
The History of Clinton County, Michigan
$50

We have 2 hard cover books available for sale. We don't get them very often. But coming soon is a digital download version with options of individual sections or the whole book for a comparable donation to the CCHS.


This book was created by the CCHS and includes many items of interest regarding Clinton County.

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Clinton County Schools item
Clinton County Schools
$20

A brief history of the schools of Clinton County, Michigan

Clinton County One Room Schools and census names for years 1905, 1915, and 1925. By Wayne Summers 2017

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Clinton County, A History Told Through Postcards item
Clinton County, A History Told Through Postcards
$20

See the County from the view of old postcards.


By Wayne Summers & Myrna VanEpps

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History of Shiawassee and Clinton Counties Michigan item
History of Shiawassee and Clinton Counties Michigan
$50

1906 by Judge Dabol. The reproduction of this book has been made possible through the sponsorship of the Clinton County Historical Society, St. Johns Michigan. A Reproduction by UNIGRAPHIC, INC. 1975

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1940 Clinton County Rural Directory item
1940 Clinton County Rural Directory
$8

1940 Clinton County Rural Directory. Reprinted in 2000 by the Clinton County Historical Society Genealogy Committee with the kind permission of the Clinton County Road Commission.

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50 Year Anniversary Coffee Mug item
50 Year Anniversary Coffee Mug item
50 Year Anniversary Coffee Mug item
50 Year Anniversary Coffee Mug
$20

This insulated mug is great for keeping your drink hot when you're sitting at your computer and forgetting to drink your coffee in a timely manner. :-)

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50 Year Anniversary Tumbler item
50 Year Anniversary Tumbler item
50 Year Anniversary Tumbler
$20

A great picture of the courthouse on one side with the Museum & Archives logos on the other side. Keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time.

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Mailing Charge item
Mailing Charge
$5

Please mail the items I have picked to the address provided. ($5 per item)

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Add a donation for Clinton County Historical Society

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