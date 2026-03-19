Clinton County Historical Society's Online Shop

About this shop
By Myrna VanEpps and Julie Peters
We have 2 hard cover books available for sale. We don't get them very often. But coming soon is a digital download version with options of individual sections or the whole book for a comparable donation to the CCHS.
This book was created by the CCHS and includes many items of interest regarding Clinton County.
A brief history of the schools of Clinton County, Michigan
Clinton County One Room Schools and census names for years 1905, 1915, and 1925. By Wayne Summers 2017
See the County from the view of old postcards.
By Wayne Summers & Myrna VanEpps
1906 by Judge Dabol. The reproduction of this book has been made possible through the sponsorship of the Clinton County Historical Society, St. Johns Michigan. A Reproduction by UNIGRAPHIC, INC. 1975
1940 Clinton County Rural Directory. Reprinted in 2000 by the Clinton County Historical Society Genealogy Committee with the kind permission of the Clinton County Road Commission.
This insulated mug is great for keeping your drink hot when you're sitting at your computer and forgetting to drink your coffee in a timely manner. :-)
A great picture of the courthouse on one side with the Museum & Archives logos on the other side. Keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time.
Please mail the items I have picked to the address provided. ($5 per item)
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