Clip and Tip Strays
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Clip and Tip Strays

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Clip and Tip Strays

Our mission

Clip and Tip Strays (C.A.T.S.) provides low-cost spay and neuter clinics in Clay County, Illinois, to combat the overpopulation of cats. Partnering with a mobile veterinarian, they focus on community, feral, and pet cats to promote healthier futures.
Events
Events
June 9, 2026 Cat Spay/Neuter Clinic
Event
June 9, 2026 Cat Spay/Neuter Clinic
Jun 9, 7:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
421 W North Ave, Flora, IL 62839, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Clip and Tip Strays
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Clip and Tip Strays
Welcome to C.A.T.S. online shop for low cost spaying and neutering in Clay County Illinois. Our mission: The purpose is to fund, via charitable means, donations and grants, the sterilization of stray, feral and community cats, to reduce the feline overpopulation in Clay County. Also, to promote education and enhance awareness about the benefits of feline sterilization and Trap Neuter Release (TNR) in the community.Thank you for being a friend,Clip and Tip Strays board
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Treasures & Trinkets - C.A.T.S. Closet
Shop
Treasures & Trinkets - C.A.T.S. Closet
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission of less homeless cats on our streets and in our neighborhoods through spay & neuter. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Clip and Tip StraysVolunteer-driven non-profit in Clay County, IL
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Help Us Save More Strays
Donation
Help Us Save More Strays
One simple surgery. A lifetime of impact.One spay or neuter doesn’t just help one cat — it stops generations of kittens from being born into uncertainty. Fewer litters means fewer cats facing hunger, illness, harsh weather, and far too often… a life cut short. That single act changes everything.Every donation you make helps turn that impact into action — funding spay/neuter surgeries for stray and feral cats, providing essential clinic day supplies, and purchasing the traps and carriers needed to safely transport them.Clip and Tip Strays (C.A.T.S.) is a passionate, volunteer-powered nonprofit based in Flora, Illinois, working tirelessly to improve the lives of stray, feral and community cats in Clay County. Through Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR), a humane and proven approach, we’re reducing the stray and feral cat population — one cat at a time.And it doesn’t stop there.C.A.T.S. also equips local caretakers — lending humane traps and carriers, so more people can safely help cats in their own neighborhoods.Because when a community comes together, real change happens. And it all starts with your donation.Please note Clip and Tip Strays (C.A.T.S.) is a registered 501 (c) (3) nonprofit. Your donation is tax deductible, and very much appreciated.Thank you for being a friend.C.A.T.S. Board Members
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563474674591

Contact information

[email protected]
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