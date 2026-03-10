Donation

Help Us Save More Strays

One simple surgery. A lifetime of impact.One spay or neuter doesn’t just help one cat — it stops generations of kittens from being born into uncertainty. Fewer litters means fewer cats facing hunger, illness, harsh weather, and far too often… a life cut short. That single act changes everything.Every donation you make helps turn that impact into action — funding spay/neuter surgeries for stray and feral cats, providing essential clinic day supplies, and purchasing the traps and carriers needed to safely transport them.Clip and Tip Strays (C.A.T.S.) is a passionate, volunteer-powered nonprofit based in Flora, Illinois, working tirelessly to improve the lives of stray, feral and community cats in Clay County. Through Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR), a humane and proven approach, we’re reducing the stray and feral cat population — one cat at a time.And it doesn’t stop there.C.A.T.S. also equips local caretakers — lending humane traps and carriers, so more people can safely help cats in their own neighborhoods.Because when a community comes together, real change happens. And it all starts with your donation.Please note Clip and Tip Strays (C.A.T.S.) is a registered 501 (c) (3) nonprofit. Your donation is tax deductible, and very much appreciated.Thank you for being a friend.C.A.T.S. Board Members