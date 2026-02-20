Treasures & Trinkets - C.A.T.S. Closet

About this shop
Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.
Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.
Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.
Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.
Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.
Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.
Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.
Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.
Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.
Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.
Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.
Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.
Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.
Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.
Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.
Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.
Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.
Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.
Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.
Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.
Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.
Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.
Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.
Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!