Clip and Tip Strays

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Clip and Tip Strays

About this shop

Treasures & Trinkets - C.A.T.S. Closet

Perfectly Sassy Key Chain item
Perfectly Sassy Key Chain
$5

Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.

Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.



Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.

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Cats Rule Humans Drool Grey Key Chain item
Cats Rule Humans Drool Grey Key Chain
$5

Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.

Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.



Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.

0
Cats Rule Humans Drool Hotel Key Chain item
Cats Rule Humans Drool Hotel Key Chain
$5

Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.

Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.



Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.

0
Cats are Your Love Language Key Chain item
Cats are Your Love Language Key Chain
$5

Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.

Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.



Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.

0
Perfectly Together Key Chain item
Perfectly Together Key Chain
$5

Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.

Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.



Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.

0
Crazy Cat Lady Key Chain item
Crazy Cat Lady Key Chain
$5

Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.

Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.



Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.

0
My Cat Is My Therapist Key Chain item
My Cat Is My Therapist Key Chain
$5

Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.

Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.



Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.

0
I Do What I Want Key Chain item
I Do What I Want Key Chain
$5

Key chains are hard plastic. Size 3 1/2 in x 1 3/4 in.

Free local pickup in Louisville and Flora, Illinois.


Every purchase goes to our TNR program of getting homeless, community and feral cats spayed and neutered.

0
Add a donation for Clip and Tip Strays

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