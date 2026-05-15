CNH Kiwanis

CNH Kiwanis

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Our mission

CNH Kiwanis empowers communities through service and leadership development, focusing on youth and families. They foster collaboration among members to create lasting change and improve lives in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.
Past events
Past events
2026-2027 Lt. Governor Training Registration
Event
2026-2027 Lt. Governor Training Registration
May 15, 1:00 PM - May 17, 12:00 PM PDT
8360 Red Oak St suite 201, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730, USA
More ways to support us
CNH Kiwanis New Club Membership
Membership
CNH Kiwanis New Club Membership
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CNH Kiwanis New VOICES Club Membership
Membership
CNH Kiwanis New VOICES Club Membership
Join the CNH Kiwanis New VOICES Club, member ages 18 to 26, and connect with like-minded individuals who care about their environments and communities 😊. As a member, you’ll help lead hands-on projects that support children, youth, and families right where they live.This form lets you share a bit about yourself so we can welcome you, keep you informed, and match you with service opportunities that fit your interests. Your voice, time, and ideas matter in building a stronger community for every child 👧🏽👦🏻.
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CNH Kiwanis Team Attire 2026-2027
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CNH Kiwanis Team Attire 2026-2027
Suit up with CNH Kiwanis Team Attire for the 2026–2027 year ⭐ so we can show a united, welcoming presence at service projects, youth leadership programs and conferences that serve kids across California–Nevada–Hawaii.Each shirt will be embroidered as shown in sample photo below.Wear your Team Attire proudly as we work together to support children and their communities 🤝.
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Our website

https://cnhkiwanis.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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