Membership

CNH Kiwanis New VOICES Club Membership

Join the CNH Kiwanis New VOICES Club, member ages 18 to 26, and connect with like-minded individuals who care about their environments and communities 😊. As a member, you’ll help lead hands-on projects that support children, youth, and families right where they live.This form lets you share a bit about yourself so we can welcome you, keep you informed, and match you with service opportunities that fit your interests. Your voice, time, and ideas matter in building a stronger community for every child 👧🏽👦🏻.