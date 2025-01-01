Colaborers International

Colaborers International

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Colaborers International empowers local leaders to support women, children, and refugees in impoverished communities through education, mental health, and sustainable capacity building, focusing on nutrition, spiritual resources, and economic empowerment.
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Literacy-Free 12 Step Expressive Art Therapy​
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Literacy-Free 12 Step Expressive Art Therapy​
The “Literacy-Free 12 Step Expressive Arts Therapy” curriculum is an evidence-based, literacy-free group counseling manual that uses cognitive behavioral (CBT) and rational emotive behavior therapy (REBT) techniques. It guides participants through the 12 Step principles for overcoming addiction as well as related psychoeducational topics. It contains 11 lessons using art, dance, game, horticulture, drama, handicraft, and music activities. It is authored by Melissa Davis-Stuebing, MA, CAC-AD and edited by Dr. Lauren Littlefield.Clinical studies here: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.abrep.2022.100424 and https://doi.org/10.1080/07347324.2019.1681331
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Child Tuition Sponsorship
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Child Tuition Sponsorship
May term update: All students for the current term have been sponsored. You can still support the program, however, at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/support-the-rural-child-sponsorship-program. Sponsor a child to help open consistent access to school, nutritious food, and a safe place to grow.Your support partners with local leaders to remove everyday barriers to education and build skills that last. Each sponsorship contributes to sustainable community programs that serve children and their families together.Child sponsorship provides the cost of tuition for your student for three terms. For primary school students, child sponsorship (1500 kwacha) covers the cost of exam fees and school supplies. These children live at home.For secondary school students (2500 kwacha), students do not live at home. In spread out village areas, secondary schools are built equal distance between villages so students live in a dorm or rented room. Your sponsorship covers the cost of tuition, lodging (dorm or rented room), food, and school supplies. The school year has 3 terms. The first term only, January, all sponsored students have an additional “grade advancement cost” (1000 kwacha) to pay for annual shoes, uniforms, and one time fees as they move up a level.
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https://colaborersinternational.com/

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