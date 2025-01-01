Colaborers International

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Child Tuition Sponsorship

May term update: All students for the current term have been sponsored. You can still support the program, however, at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/support-the-rural-child-sponsorship-program. Sponsor a child to help open consistent access to school, nutritious food, and a safe place to grow.Your support partners with local leaders to remove everyday barriers to education and build skills that last. Each sponsorship contributes to sustainable community programs that serve children and their families together.Child sponsorship provides the cost of tuition for your student for three terms. For primary school students, child sponsorship (1500 kwacha) covers the cost of exam fees and school supplies. These children live at home.For secondary school students (2500 kwacha), students do not live at home. In spread out village areas, secondary schools are built equal distance between villages so students live in a dorm or rented room. Your sponsorship covers the cost of tuition, lodging (dorm or rented room), food, and school supplies. The school year has 3 terms. The first term only, January, all sponsored students have an additional “grade advancement cost” (1000 kwacha) to pay for annual shoes, uniforms, and one time fees as they move up a level.