Colaborers International

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Colaborers International

About this shop

Literacy-Free 12 Step Expressive Art Therapy​

June 12: 9:30am-2pm EST 4CE Online Training + Curriculum
$110
Available until Jun 12

$100 materials + $10 shipping


What’s included?

• 4 CE training endorsed by Maryland Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists

• Curriculum manual, placard set, video tutorial included free of charge

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June 16: 9:30am-2pm EST 4CE Online Training + Curriculum
$110
Available until Jun 16

$100 materials + $10 shipping


What’s included?

• 4 CE training endorsed by Maryland Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists

• Curriculum manual, placard set, video tutorial included free of charge

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July 10: 9:30am-2pm EST 4CE Online Training + Curriculum
$110
Available until Jul 10

$100 materials + $10 shipping


What’s included?

• 4 CE training endorsed by Maryland Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists

• Curriculum manual, placard set, video tutorial included free of charge

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July 14: 9:30am-2pm EST 4CE Online Training + Curriculum
$110
Available until Jul 14

$100 materials + $10 shipping


What’s included?

• 4 CE training endorsed by Maryland Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists

• Curriculum manual, placard set, video tutorial included free of charge

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Leader Pack only (no training) item
Leader Pack only (no training)
$110

$100 materials + $10 shipping


What’s included?

Each leader pack consists of a Leader Curriculum Guide, Video Tutorial, and Placard Set. Because it is literacy-free, there are no workbooks needed for participants. The cost is $100 USD per leader pack.

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