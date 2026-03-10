Literacy-Free 12 Step Expressive Art Therapy​

About this shop
$100 materials + $10 shipping
What’s included?
• 4 CE training endorsed by Maryland Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists
• Curriculum manual, placard set, video tutorial included free of charge
$100 materials + $10 shipping
What’s included?
• 4 CE training endorsed by Maryland Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists
• Curriculum manual, placard set, video tutorial included free of charge
$100 materials + $10 shipping
What’s included?
• 4 CE training endorsed by Maryland Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists
• Curriculum manual, placard set, video tutorial included free of charge
$100 materials + $10 shipping
What’s included?
• 4 CE training endorsed by Maryland Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists
• Curriculum manual, placard set, video tutorial included free of charge
$100 materials + $10 shipping
What’s included?
Each leader pack consists of a Leader Curriculum Guide, Video Tutorial, and Placard Set. Because it is literacy-free, there are no workbooks needed for participants. The cost is $100 USD per leader pack.
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