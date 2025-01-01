Cold Yogis
organization logo

Cold Yogis

Subscribe
Donate

Cold Yogis

Our mission

Cold Yogis fosters community through breathwork, cold plunges, and mindful gatherings, creating a welcoming space for connection and recharge at events all around the world. They prioritize simplicity, coziness, and inclusivity for all participants.

More ways to support us
Funding Burning Man 2026
Donation
Funding Burning Man 2026
Your gift helps bring cool, restful space 🌙 to the dust. By funding Burning Man 2026, you’re supporting shaded tents, power, and simple comforts that make it easier for people to show up fully for the experience.Cold Yogis creates a calm, grounded home base 🧘 where burners can recharge, reground, and connect with the community. Every contribution goes toward building a supportive camp on playa.Early Burners (limited Number)$1100On Time Burners $1350Late Burner (August 1st and beyond) $2500There will be a separate strike and build deposit of $300. Please do not include this deposit with this fundraiser. Please use this link https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/deposit-for-strike-and-buildIf you keep your build and strike commitments it will be fully refunded. Partial refunds are avaible for partial completion of commitments
Donate today
Strike and Build
Donation
Strike and Build
If you arrive on playa Thursday before sunset (limited numbers) ORIf you depart playa on Tuesday after Burn Week (enough space for all of camp)
Donate today
Cold Yogis Tent Program
Donation
Cold Yogis Tent Program
Delivery to Playa included.Renters are responsible for setting up tent and ACs.Renters are responsible for striking and packing up tent at end of burn. Shiftpod with AC rental (SOLD OUT)$1,000Premium Tent Option$100Budget Tent Option$50Rent a 5 Amp power connection to your tent$500
Donate today

Our website

https://coldyogis.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by