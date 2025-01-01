Donation

Funding Burning Man 2026

Your gift helps bring cool, restful space 🌙 to the dust. By funding Burning Man 2026, you’re supporting shaded tents, power, and simple comforts that make it easier for people to show up fully for the experience.Cold Yogis creates a calm, grounded home base 🧘 where burners can recharge, reground, and connect with the community. Every contribution goes toward building a supportive camp on playa.Early Burners (limited Number)$1100On Time Burners $1350Late Burner (August 1st and beyond) $2500There will be a separate strike and build deposit of $300. Please do not include this deposit with this fundraiser. Please use this link https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/deposit-for-strike-and-buildIf you keep your build and strike commitments it will be fully refunded. Partial refunds are avaible for partial completion of commitments