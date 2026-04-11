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CCC - Sponsor the 2025 Home & Garden Tour of Collingswood

Hello Neighbor!We represent the Collingswood Civic Collective, a passionate community-driven organization. Our mission is to enhance and support community connections through educational and charitable events, while linking volunteers with opportunities to serve. We strive to foster neighborhood pride and a respectful and inclusive community while cultivating new public gardens and preserving historic architecture.We wholeheartedly recognize and appreciate the positive impact your business has on our community. As a testament to this, we extend a warm invitation to you: Would you consider becoming a valued sponsor for our organization and our upcoming Home & Garden Tour? Your support would be an honor and would contribute significantly to our shared goals.Why Donate?Exposure: Your company will be connected with hundreds of tour guests, homeowners, and other small-business owners in the greater Collingswood area, potentially driving new customers to your business.Impact: Every dollar you contribute supports Collingswood Civic Collective events, resources for our community, and our goals to provide opportunities for neighborhood beautification. Your donation will make a tangible difference in what we can offer our residents.Tax Deductibility: The Collingswood Civic Collective is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and your donation is tax-deductible. By supporting us, you not only help our cause but also receive potential tax benefits.How Can You Help?Financial Contribution: Your generosity, regardless of the amount, makes a significant difference. You can donate securely through our website [link to donation page] or by reaching out to us directly.Corporate Sponsorship: If you’re affiliated with a company, we invite you to explore becoming a corporate sponsor. We offer diverse sponsorship levels, each with distinct benefits for your brand.In-Kind Donations: We highly value in-kind donations of goods or services. Your contribution directly enhances our operations and mission.Sponsorship Benefits - Sponsorship Commitment Deadline: May 17thRoof Raiser Sponsor - Two Spots Available $1,000 • Advertising Exposure: Half Page Ad on Tour Pamphlet.• Showcase Spot: Opportunity to set up a branded display table highlighting your products or services, offer giveaways at the event, and engage with tour guests.• Media Mention: Special mention in event press release; Business and logo featured in newsletter to members• Premium Branding: Prominent Logo Placement on Official Sponsor Poster at event and on CollingswoodCivicCollective.com• Event Tickets: 6 Complimentary Tickets to the Tour• Social Media Engagement: Business and logo featured in social media post for “Home and Garden Tour Sponsors” series; and Business and logo promoted in social media story for “Home and Garden Tour Sponsors” seriesPatio Patron Sponsor - Six Spots Available $500• Advertising Exposure: Coupon or Quarter Page Ad on Tour Pamphlet.• Showcase Spot: Opportunity to set up a branded display table highlighting your products or services, offer giveaways at the event, and engage with tour guests.• Media Mention: Business and logo featured in newsletter to members• Prime Branding: Prominent Logo Placement on Official Sponsor Poster at event and on CollingswoodCivicCollective.com• Event Tickets: 4 Complimentary Tickets to the Tour• Social Media Engagement: Business and logo promoted in social media story for “Home and Garden Tour Sponsors” seriesFoundation Friend Sponsor - $150 (unlimited)• Enhanced Branding: Prominent Logo Placement on Official Sponsor Poster at event and on CollingswoodCivicCollective.com• Event Tickets: 2 Complimentary Tickets to the Tour• Social Media Shout Out: Repost and shout out in a social media story for “Home and Garden Tour Sponsors” seriesBrick Buddy Sponsor - $50 (unlimited)• Appreciation Highlight: Your name or company name listed on the Official Sponsor Poster at event, and on CollingswoodCivicCollective.com.• Social Media Shout Out: Your name or company name listed on the official social media channels, thanking you for your generous support.Donation in Kind Sponsor• Food, printed materials (bags, pamphlets), gift cards, coupons, swag bag gifts, etc.• Sponsor benefits offered will match sponsorship packages above.Monetary Donations• Donations of any amount are always welcome.Let’s make a difference together! Through your donation, we can strengthen our community collaboration and make meaningful contributions together. Please visit our website to learn more about us and our mission and explore ways to get involved. Feel free to reach out to us directly if you have any questions or would like additional information. Thank you for considering our request!With gratitude,Andrea Wedo, President 302-897-3499 Jen Whary, Vice-President 610-413-0953Home & Garden Tour Co-ChairsHGTour@collingswoodciviccollective.comCollingswoodCivicCollective.com