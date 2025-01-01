Committee For Catskill Resort Museum Inc
Subscribe
Our mission
The Committee For Catskill Resort Museum Inc preserves and celebrates the legacy of the Catskills' Jewish resort era through exhibits, events, and community engagement, fostering appreciation for this unique cultural heritage.
Events
Events
Event
Borscht Belt Saturday Vendor App
Jul 25, 10:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
90 Canal St, Ellenville, NY 12428, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Borscht Belt Festival Vendor APP
Jul 26, 10:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
90 Canal St, Ellenville, NY 12428, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.borschtbeltmuseum.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by