Committee For Catskill Resort Museum Inc

Hosted by

Committee For Catskill Resort Museum Inc

About this event

Borscht Belt Brisket Dinner & Auction

90 Canal St

Ellenville, NY 12428, USA

General Admission
$125

Step back into the magic of the Borscht Belt for an unforgettable evening of live music, classic Catskills cuisine, and cherished memories. Savor a traditional Kosher-style brisket dinner, bid on rare memorabilia in our special fundraising auction, and celebrate a rich cultural legacy with fellow enthusiasts. Seating is limited to just 60 guests.

Dietary restrictions? email [email protected]

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