Borscht Belt Brisket Dinner & Auction

About this event
Step back into the magic of the Borscht Belt for an unforgettable evening of live music, classic Catskills cuisine, and cherished memories. Savor a traditional Kosher-style brisket dinner, bid on rare memorabilia in our special fundraising auction, and celebrate a rich cultural legacy with fellow enthusiasts. Seating is limited to just 60 guests.
Dietary restrictions? email [email protected]
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