Common Threads Quilt Guild

Common Threads Quilt Guild

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Our mission

Common Threads Quilt Guild promotes community through quilting, encouraging members to share their skills and appreciation for the art. They support various service projects and foster a love for creating and preserving quilts.
Events
Events
Common Threads Quilt Guild 2026 Quilt Raffle
Raffle
Common Threads Quilt Guild 2026 Quilt Raffle
May 4, 10:00 PM - Oct 27, 8:00 PM EDT
View raffle

Our website

https://www.commonthreadsquilt.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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