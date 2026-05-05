Common Threads Quilt Guild
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Our mission
Common Threads Quilt Guild promotes community through quilting, encouraging members to share their skills and appreciation for the art. They support various service projects and foster a love for creating and preserving quilts.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Raffle
Common Threads Quilt Guild 2026 Quilt Raffle
May 4, 10:00 PM - Oct 27, 8:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Our website
https://www.commonthreadsquilt.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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