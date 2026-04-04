Community Outreach Recreational Equipment Foundation

Donation

CORE SNOWBOARDING / CORE OUTDOOR

Create Access. Build Community. Foster Inclusivity.Your support drives our mission. We are committed to breaking down barriers to access, inspiring a lifelong connection to the outdoors, and creating a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.CORE is a catalyst for community-building and gathering. We are a nonprofit designed to help other nonprofits: through the production of fundraising events we act as an intermediary, linking brands with our network of regional nonprofit partners across North America.We work to secure funding which directly supports organizations providing outdoor and action sport opportunities to underrepresented youth.Join us. Fan the flames. Create change.