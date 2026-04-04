Community Outreach Recreational Equipment Foundation
organization logo

Community Outreach Recreational Equipment Foundation

Subscribe
Donate

Community Outreach Recreational Equipment Foundation

Our mission

CORE is a nonprofit designed to help other nonprofits: through the production of fundraising events we work to secure funding which directly supports organizations providing outdoor and action sport opportunities to underrepresented youth.
Past events
Past events
Raffle Tickets: CORENATION Rail Jam - Timberline 2026
Raffle
Raffle Tickets: CORENATION Rail Jam - Timberline 2026
Apr 4, 9:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
CORENATION Rail Jam - Timberline
Event
CORENATION Rail Jam - Timberline
Apr 4, 9:00 - 3:30 PM PDT
27500 E Timberline Road, Government Camp, OR 97028, USA
CORENATION Rail Jam - Gunstock
Event
CORENATION Rail Jam - Gunstock
Mar 28, 9:00 - 3:30 PM PDT
719 Cherry Valley Rd, Gilford, NH 03249, USA
Raffle Tickets: CORENATION Rail Jam - Gunstock 2026
Raffle
Raffle Tickets: CORENATION Rail Jam - Gunstock 2026
Mar 28, 9:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
CORENATION Rail Jam - Steamboat
Event
CORENATION Rail Jam - Steamboat
Mar 20, 4:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
2305 Mt Werner Cir, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
Raffle Tickets: CORENATION Rail Jam - STEAMBOAT 2026
Raffle
Raffle Tickets: CORENATION Rail Jam - STEAMBOAT 2026
Mar 20, 9:00 - 8:00 PM MDT
Raffle Tickets: CORENATION Rail Jam - Trollhaugen 2026
Raffle
Raffle Tickets: CORENATION Rail Jam - Trollhaugen 2026
Mar 14, 9:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
CORENATION Rail Jam - Trollhaugen
Event
CORENATION Rail Jam - Trollhaugen
Mar 14, 9:00 - 3:30 PM PDT
2232 100th Ave, Dresser, WI 54009, USA
Raffle Tickets: CORENATION Rail Jam - Bear Mtn 2026
Raffle
Raffle Tickets: CORENATION Rail Jam - Bear Mtn 2026
Feb 13, 9:00 AM - Feb 14, 4:00 PM PST
CORENATION Rail Jam - Bear Mountain
Event
CORENATION Rail Jam - Bear Mountain
Feb 14, 9:00 - 3:30 PM PST
43101 Goldmine Dr, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315, USA
More ways to support us
CORE SNOWBOARDING / CORE OUTDOOR
Donation
CORE SNOWBOARDING / CORE OUTDOOR
Create Access. Build Community. Foster Inclusivity.Your support drives our mission. We are committed to breaking down barriers to access, inspiring a lifelong connection to the outdoors, and creating a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.CORE is a catalyst for community-building and gathering. We are a nonprofit designed to help other nonprofits: through the production of fundraising events we act as an intermediary, linking brands with our network of regional nonprofit partners across North America.We work to secure funding which directly supports organizations providing outdoor and action sport opportunities to underrepresented youth.Join us. Fan the flames. Create change.
Donate today
Nice Piece: The Alex Pashley Scholarship
Donation
Nice Piece: The Alex Pashley Scholarship
$16,456 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.instagram.com/core_snowboarding

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by