CORENATION Rail Jam - Timberline

About this event
$20 General Admission + $30 Event Lift Ticket
Must have lift ticket or season pass.
General Admission Includes:
Participation in the Rail Jam
Bib Number
TNF x CORE Trucker Hat
1 Raffle Ticket
Chance to win gear & prizing
*All funds raised are collected and redistributed to our nonprofit partners!
Register now and pay $20 cash at check-in.
Must have lift ticket or season pass.
--
General Admission Includes:
Participation in the Rail Jam
Bib Number
TNF x CORE Trucker Hat
1 Raffle Ticket
Chance to win gear & prizing
*All funds raised are collected and redistributed to our nonprofit partners!
$30 Event Lift Ticket
*If you purchased a General Admission ticket separately, before these discounted tickets were available, and you need a lift ticket, this option is for you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!