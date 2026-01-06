Community Outreach Recreational Equipment Foundation

Hosted by

Community Outreach Recreational Equipment Foundation

About this event

CORENATION Rail Jam - Timberline

27500 E Timberline Road

Government Camp, OR 97028, USA

General Admission + Event Lift Ticket
$50

$20 General Admission + $30 Event Lift Ticket

General Admission Only
$20

Must have lift ticket or season pass.


General Admission Includes:

Participation in the Rail Jam
Bib Number
TNF x CORE Trucker Hat
1 Raffle Ticket
Chance to win gear & prizing

*All funds raised are collected and redistributed to our nonprofit partners!

General Admission - Pay w/ Cash at Check-In
Free

Register now and pay $20 cash at check-in.


Must have lift ticket or season pass.
--
General Admission Includes:

Participation in the Rail Jam
Bib Number
TNF x CORE Trucker Hat
1 Raffle Ticket
Chance to win gear & prizing

*All funds raised are collected and redistributed to our nonprofit partners!



Event Lift Ticket Only
$30

$30 Event Lift Ticket

*If you purchased a General Admission ticket separately, before these discounted tickets were available, and you need a lift ticket, this option is for you.

Add a donation for Community Outreach Recreational Equipment Foundation

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