Cowley County Fire District #3
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Cowley County Fire District #3
Our mission
Cowley County Fire District #3 in Burden, Kansas, is dedicated to ensuring community safety through emergency response and rescue services. They actively fundraise for essential equipment to enhance their capabilities.
More ways to support us
Donation
Rescue Strut Fundraiser
$170 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
CCFD3 - Burden Fire Donations
$50 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/burdenfire
Contact information
[email protected]
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