Cowley County Fire District #3
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Cowley County Fire District #3

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Cowley County Fire District #3

Our mission

Cowley County Fire District #3 in Burden, Kansas, is dedicated to ensuring community safety through emergency response and rescue services. They actively fundraise for essential equipment to enhance their capabilities.
More ways to support us
Rescue Strut Fundraiser
Donation
Rescue Strut Fundraiser
$170 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
CCFD3 - Burden Fire Donations
Donation
CCFD3 - Burden Fire Donations
$50 of $1,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/burdenfire

Contact information

[email protected]
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