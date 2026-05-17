Creating Pathways

Creating Pathways

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Our mission

Creating Pathways fosters an intergenerational community focused on co-creation, growth, and connection. Through events like clothing swaps, they promote sustainable practices and strengthen community ties, embodying the spirit of modern village life.
Past events
Past events
Pathways Community Dinner @EVO
Event
Pathways Community Dinner @EVO
May 16, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
Member Registration: Community Dinner @EVO
Event
Member Registration: Community Dinner @EVO
May 16, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
1850 Gopher Canyon Rd, Vista, CA 92084, USA
Pathways Community Dinner @ Gemini Moon Ranch
Event
Pathways Community Dinner @ Gemini Moon Ranch
Mar 22, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
Pathways Clothing Swap
Event
Pathways Clothing Swap
Feb 7, 12:00 - 3:00 PM PST
Wildomar, CA (address and directions will be given after registration)
More ways to support us
Creating Pathways Membership
Membership
Creating Pathways Membership
Becoming a member of Creating Pathways means stepping into a values-based, intergenerational village focused on deepening our relationship with each other, ourselves, the natural world around us, and co-creating the village we want to be a part of.Annual membership sustains the back end of community: legal and administrative fees, and may one day help fund staff roles. It also helps create our container. Each of us is committing to be a part of this, together. This membership is a reflection of that.Membership is $50 per person over the age of 2, and is capped at $250 per household. Our mission is to make aligned community available to all. If membership cost is what is genuinely keeping you from joining, please inquire about payment plan options.
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Donate to Sustain the Village
Donation
Donate to Sustain the Village
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Our website

https://wecreatepathway.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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