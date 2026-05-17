Membership

Creating Pathways Membership

Becoming a member of Creating Pathways means stepping into a values-based, intergenerational village focused on deepening our relationship with each other, ourselves, the natural world around us, and co-creating the village we want to be a part of.Annual membership sustains the back end of community: legal and administrative fees, and may one day help fund staff roles. It also helps create our container. Each of us is committing to be a part of this, together. This membership is a reflection of that.Membership is $50 per person over the age of 2, and is capped at $250 per household. Our mission is to make aligned community available to all. If membership cost is what is genuinely keeping you from joining, please inquire about payment plan options.