Creating Pathways

Offered by

Creating Pathways

About the memberships

Creating Pathways Membership 2026/27

Individual Annual Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until August 5, 2027

Pathways is supported by the people who participate in it. Individual membership is offered on a sliding scale of $50-$120 per year. Membership helps support the ongoing growth and coordination of pathways. Thank you for your contribution!

Family Annual Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until August 5, 2027

Family Memberships covers all members of a single household and is offered on a sliding scale of $150-$300 per year, ideal for families of 3 or more. Membership helps support the ongoing growth and coordination of pathways. Thank you for your contribution!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!