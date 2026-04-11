Cub Scout Pack 3684/Troop 684

Cub Scout Pack 3684/Troop 684

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Our mission

Cub Scout Pack 3684 and Troop 684 foster character, citizenship, and teamwork through year-round adventures, including campouts and service projects. We empower youth to live by the Scout Oath and Law, ensuring every scout can participate fully.
Past events
Past events
Candlelight Bowl
Event
Candlelight Bowl
Apr 10, 7:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
2427 Grove St, Blue Island, IL 60406, USA
Cub Scout Pack 3684/Troop 684's Candlelight Bowl Raffle Tickets
Raffle
Cub Scout Pack 3684/Troop 684's Candlelight Bowl Raffle Tickets
Apr 10, 7:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Cub Scout Pack 3684 World's Finest Chocolate Fundraiser
Shop
Cub Scout Pack 3684 World's Finest Chocolate Fundraiser
Welcome to our World's Finest Chocolate online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect chocolate for you.Cub Scout Pack 3684
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Cub Scout Pack 3684 Plant Fundraiser
Shop
Cub Scout Pack 3684 Plant Fundraiser
IMPORTANT: Shipping is not offered. All orders must me picked-up in the Mt. Greenwood, IL area or delivered by the scout you are supporting.Grow your garden and support Cub Scout Pack 3684 🌱🌼Each plant you purchase helps our Scouts learn leadership, responsibility, and care for the outdoors through camping, hiking, and service projects.Your order directly supports Pack 3684 🌲Funds raised cover program supplies, camp fees, and community service activities so our Scouts can stay active, involved, and learning all year.
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Our website

https://pathwaytoadventure.org/programs/cub-scouts/

Contact information

[email protected]
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