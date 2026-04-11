Cub Scout Pack 3684/Troop 684

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Cub Scout Pack 3684 Plant Fundraiser

IMPORTANT: Shipping is not offered. All orders must me picked-up in the Mt. Greenwood, IL area or delivered by the scout you are supporting.Grow your garden and support Cub Scout Pack 3684 🌱🌼Each plant you purchase helps our Scouts learn leadership, responsibility, and care for the outdoors through camping, hiking, and service projects.Your order directly supports Pack 3684 🌲Funds raised cover program supplies, camp fees, and community service activities so our Scouts can stay active, involved, and learning all year.