Cub Scout Pack 3684 Plant Fundraiser

The Dainty Marietta is a compact dwarf French marigold known for its small, single flowers that feature bright golden-yellow petals with a distinct maroon or deep red blotch at the center. These hardy annuals grow typically between 10 to 18 inches tall and produce fragrant, nectar-rich blooms from early summer until the first frost. Highly valued for its low-maintenance nature, it is a popular choice for garden borders and as a companion plant to help repel garden pests.