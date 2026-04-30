Cub Scout Pack 3684 Plant Fundraiser

About this shop
The Dainty Marietta is a compact dwarf French marigold known for its small, single flowers that feature bright golden-yellow petals with a distinct maroon or deep red blotch at the center. These hardy annuals grow typically between 10 to 18 inches tall and produce fragrant, nectar-rich blooms from early summer until the first frost. Highly valued for its low-maintenance nature, it is a popular choice for garden borders and as a companion plant to help repel garden pests.
The Bonanza Bee (or 'Bee Bonanza') is a popular variety of French Marigold known for its bushy, compact growth and vibrant, double-crested blooms. These flowers typically feature a striking mix of deep mahogany-red petals edged with golden yellow, creating a high-contrast look that mimics the colors of a bumblebee. They are highly valued by gardeners for their ability to attract pollinators and their long-lasting blooming season from spring through the first frost.
This drought-tolerant and deer-resistant marigold is a specially cultivated French marigold variety to repel nematodes in the soil anywhere that they are grown. Marigold roots naturally release a compound that repels nematodes and other soil-dwelling pests.
The French Disco Marigold is a popular compact variety known for its large, flat-crested blooms that come in vibrant shades of yellow, orange, and bi-colors. Reaching only about 8 to 12 inches in height, these sturdy plants are exceptionally weather-resistant and bloom continuously from early summer until the first frost.
The Chocolate Cherry Sunflower is a striking variety known for its deep, velvety petals that range from rich mahogany to dark burgundy, surrounding a near-black center. Growing on sturdy, multi-branching stems, these sunflowers typically reach heights of 6 to 7 feet and produce numerous blooms that make excellent, long-lasting cut flowers.
The Teddy Bear Sunflower is a unique dwarf variety known for its bushy, double-layered petals that create a soft, pom-pom-like appearance. Reaching only 2 to 3 feet in height, this compact plant produces several 3- to 6-inch golden-yellow blooms that lack the traditional dark central disk. Its whimsical, cuddly look and manageable size make it a favorite for children's gardens, container planting, and bright floral arrangements.
The Red Sun Sunflower is a striking variety known for its deep, velvety crimson-to-burgundy petals that surround a dark central disc. These multi-branching plants typically reach heights of 5 to 6 feet, producing numerous flower heads that make them popular for both garden borders and vibrant floral arrangements.
The Dwarf Sunspot Sunflower is a compact, single-stemmed variety that typically grows only 24 to 36 inches tall, making it perfect for containers or small garden borders. Despite its short stature, it produces impressively large, classic yellow blooms with dark centers that can reach up to 10 inches in diameter.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!