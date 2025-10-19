Donation

Donate To Make A Difference

Join us in Creating Change!At the Cure Cystic Fibrosis Miami Foundation, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can help find a cure and create a brighter world for those living with Cystic Fibrosis.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goals.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.Please Note: Our software provider, Zeffy, does not charge us for the use of their platform. On the payment section, there is an opportunity to offset their investment with an OPTIONAL contribution. It defaults to a percentage but can be adjusted to a specific amount if you so choose or to $0. Please do not feel obligated to make an additional contribution aside from your support to Cure CF Miami.