Democratic Women of Nevada County
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Democratic Women of Nevada County

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Democratic Women of Nevada County

Our mission

Democratic Women of Nevada County empowers women through civic engagement, advocacy, and education. They promote democratic values, support women leaders, and work to create a more inclusive and active political community.
Events
Events
Condon Park DWNC Meet Up
Event
Condon Park DWNC Meet Up
May 20, 1:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
660 Minnie St, Grass Valley, CA 95945, USA
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Democratic Women of Nevada County June 6th
Event
Democratic Women of Nevada County June 6th
Jun 6, 10:30 - 12:30 PM PDT
355 Crown Point Cir suite b, Grass Valley, CA 95945, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Democratic Women of Nevada County's Memberships
Membership
Democratic Women of Nevada County's Memberships
Become a member and join a community committed to positive change. Your support unlocks exclusive benefits and directly fuels our mission.Thank you for being part of the work that moves our community forward. Join us today.The Democratic Women of Nevada County are a dedicated group of leaders, advocates, and community members committed to strengthening democracy and uplifting our local community. Through civic engagement, education, and grassroots action, they work to empower women, support Democratic values, and create meaningful, positive change across Nevada County. Their passion, collaboration, and commitment to service make a lasting impact for today and future generations.
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Donate to the Democratic Women of Nevada County
Donation
Donate to the Democratic Women of Nevada County
$385 of $10,000 goal
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Democratic Women of Nevada County Newsletter Sign-Up
Membership
Democratic Women of Nevada County Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay informed. Stay empowered. Stay connected.The Democratic Women’s newsletter brings you the latest updates, inspiring stories, and opportunities to take action—right when they matter most. From policy insights to community initiatives, you’ll get the information and tools to make your voice heard and your impact felt.Join a network of women who are leading, organizing, and shaping the future—together.Sign up today and be part of something bigger.
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Our website

https://www.ncdemocraticwomen.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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