Democratic Women of Nevada County

Offered by

Democratic Women of Nevada County

About the memberships

Democratic Women of Nevada County's Memberships

Membership
$25

No expiration

Prepay Monthly Meeting Donations
$120

No expiration

Meeting Donations are $5 per meeting and you may pre-pay for the rest of the year here. PLEASE sign up for a ticket for each meeting to reserve your seat. Seating is limited.

Prepay 3 Monthly Meetintings March - May
$15

No expiration

Prepay the $5 Monthly Donations for meetings. Please remember to sign up for the meeting as a pre-paid member to get your ticket and reserve your seat. Seating is limited.

Paid by Cash or Check Membership
Free

No expiration

Add a donation for Democratic Women of Nevada County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!