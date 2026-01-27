Democratic Women of Nevada County's Memberships

About the memberships
No expiration
No expiration
Meeting Donations are $5 per meeting and you may pre-pay for the rest of the year here. PLEASE sign up for a ticket for each meeting to reserve your seat. Seating is limited.
No expiration
Prepay the $5 Monthly Donations for meetings. Please remember to sign up for the meeting as a pre-paid member to get your ticket and reserve your seat. Seating is limited.
No expiration
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!