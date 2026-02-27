Diamond Girls Softball Association

Event

DGSA Sponsorship Program - Spring 2026

Step up to the plate with DGSA’s Spring 2026 Sponsorship Program Participating in our DGSA Sponsorship Program not only provides vital funding to our nonprofit organization but also promotes your business with a prime showcase of your support of girls youth sports and sense of community to over 300 families. Additionally, we can display your business logo or name on our Sponsor page of our website, www.DGSAaz.com, and promote your support through our social media platform. All donations and sponsorships are tax deductible, as allowable by law.By completing this form, you’ll help provide:Safe, well-maintained fields and equipmentAccess to training that develops fundamental softball skillsOpportunities for players who need financial supportThank you for investing in our athletes and their season. ***AVOID PLATFORM FEES***Select "Other" from the drop-down menu displaying a % fee, then enter 0.00Your support of this fundraiser is vital to the organization's operations, helping girls learn the game, build confidence, and grow as teammates on and off the field, and is immensely appreciated by our softball community.