Diamond Girls Softball Association

Diamond Girls Softball Association

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Our mission

Diamond Girls Softball Association empowers young girls through softball, fostering skills, confidence, and teamwork in a supportive community. We provide a safe environment for players to grow on and off the field, promoting personal development and sportsmanship.
Past events
Past events
Hit a Thon
Custom
Hit a Thon
Feb 27, 4:00 PM - Mar 31, 8:00 PM MST
More ways to support us
DGSA Sponsorship Program - Spring 2026
Event
DGSA Sponsorship Program - Spring 2026
Step up to the plate with DGSA’s Spring 2026 Sponsorship Program Participating in our DGSA Sponsorship Program not only provides vital funding to our nonprofit organization but also promotes your business with a prime showcase of your support of girls youth sports and sense of community to over 300 families. Additionally, we can display your business logo or name on our Sponsor page of our website, www.DGSAaz.com, and promote your support through our social media platform. All donations and sponsorships are tax deductible, as allowable by law.By completing this form, you’ll help provide:Safe, well-maintained fields and equipmentAccess to training that develops fundamental softball skillsOpportunities for players who need financial supportThank you for investing in our athletes and their season. ***AVOID PLATFORM FEES***Select "Other" from the drop-down menu displaying a % fee, then enter 0.00Your support of this fundraiser is vital to the organization's operations, helping girls learn the game, build confidence, and grow as teammates on and off the field, and is immensely appreciated by our softball community.
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Player Registration - Spring 2026
Membership
Player Registration - Spring 2026
Welcome to DGSA Spring 2026 Player Registration 🥎Sign up here to secure your player’s spot for the upcoming season. This form helps us place each girl on a team that fits her age, skill level, and goals.By registering, your player joins a supportive softball community where girls build skills, confidence, and teamwork on and off the field. Please complete all required sections so coaches and volunteers can prepare for a safe, well-organized season.
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Coach Registration - Fall 2026
Membership
Coach Registration - Fall 2026
Welcome to DGSA's Fall 2026 - Coach Registration 🥎Head Coach Registration is for non-players/managers, with selection determined by the player/coach ratio in a specific division. This registration form includes qualifying questions for adults to be in volunteer positions helping children. A separate Player Registration (different form) is needed for players to participate.
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Our website

https://www.dgsaaz.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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