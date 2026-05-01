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Making Futures Bright

Welcome to our online shop This holiday season, we invite our community to join us in Making Futures Bright for young adults with disabilities across the Lakeshore. Your generosity fuels vital Youth Services at Disability Network Lakeshore, with a special focus on our Youth Summer Work Program — a transformative opportunity that provides hands-on career experience, workplace skill-building, and the confidence needed to step into adulthood with purpose.Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.Your generosity helps us continue this important work, and we’re grateful for every order, every gift, and every act of support. As our appreciation, every order SHIPS FREE! Thank you for shopping with purpose and helping us build brighter futures!***Please note that this storefront, through Zeffy, is 100% free for DNL to use. All donations for items go to DNL, no skimming a percentage off the top! However, Zeffy does ask donors for tips with transactions (that's how they make their money). Tips to Zeffy are completely optional and can be set at any amount you choose. Thank you for helping us keep our costs low and being good stewards of our donor funds.Happy Shopping!Disability Network Lakeshore